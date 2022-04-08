Metromile (MILE) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Metromile to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.44 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,604.56

Metromile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metromile and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 720 3124 2741 159 2.35

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 256.30%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Metromile has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 2.94% 5.21% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metromile peers beat Metromile on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

