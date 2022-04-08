MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $19.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. MFA Financial’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

