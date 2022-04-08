Michael Doak Sells 700 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Doak sold 450 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $63,245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,065,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

