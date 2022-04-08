MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $624.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,352,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 237,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.28. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

