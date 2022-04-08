Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.69

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.93, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.