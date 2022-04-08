Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Shares Down 0.1%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACC. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mission Advancement by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.