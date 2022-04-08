Mizuho Trims Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price to $57.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,366 shares of company stock valued at $287,652. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

