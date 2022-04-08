Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Up 2.9%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31). Approximately 1,383,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 473,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.15. The company has a market cap of £50.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

