Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Up 2.9%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31). Approximately 1,383,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 473,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.15. The company has a market cap of £50.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64.
About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.