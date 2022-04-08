Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,545,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 68.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

