Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 260 ($3.41).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 177.70 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £954.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.21. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 175.10 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

