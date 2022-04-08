Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00259646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001507 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.