Morgan Stanley Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €32.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.82) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($37.35) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.38) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.35 ($33.36).

EPA CS opened at €25.49 ($28.01) on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($30.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

