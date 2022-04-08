Morgan Stanley Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.69) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 648.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.56%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,646.35). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,230.16). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

