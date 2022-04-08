Morgan Stanley Lowers AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €32.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($38.46) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

AXAHY opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. AXA has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

