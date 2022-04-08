Morgan Stanley Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $28.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

