Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $32.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

