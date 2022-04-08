Morgan Stanley Raises Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €15.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.76.

REPYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 90,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,965. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

