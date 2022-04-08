Morgan Stanley Trims MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Target Price to €220.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($252.75) to €220.00 ($241.76) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.00.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $42.33 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

