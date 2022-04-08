Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 731 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.14 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

