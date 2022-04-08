Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,687 Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.26% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 351,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 234,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000.
FLCH stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.
