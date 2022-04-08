Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $430,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,033,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

