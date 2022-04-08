Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barclays by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.