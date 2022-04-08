Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.86 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

