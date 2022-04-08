Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Up to $274.15

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.15, but opened at $282.47. Morningstar shares last traded at $278.12, with a volume of 3,601 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $3,569,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $4,121,147.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,253 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,801. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

