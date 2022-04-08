Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches One Day Volume of $837,642.00

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $59.12 million and $837,642.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

