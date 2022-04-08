Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,169.78

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,169.78 ($15.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,155 ($15.15). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.93), with a volume of 13,723 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,169.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,285.72. The firm has a market cap of £646.44 million and a P/E ratio of 34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($17.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675.80 ($2,197.77). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 20 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.82) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($376.39). Insiders bought a total of 487 shares of company stock worth $589,115 over the last quarter.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

