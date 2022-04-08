MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

