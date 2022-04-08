Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.80. 29,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 92,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.