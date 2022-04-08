Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.12. 15,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

