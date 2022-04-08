Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.12. 15,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.