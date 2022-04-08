National Asset Management Inc. Buys 593 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BST stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.