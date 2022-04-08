National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,735 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

