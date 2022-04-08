National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $188.41 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.41.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

