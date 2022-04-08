National Asset Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

