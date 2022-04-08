National Asset Management Inc. Invests $403,000 in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

SNAX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

