National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYR opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.88. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

