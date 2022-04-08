National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,036 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $65.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

