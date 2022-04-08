National Bank of Canada FI Invests $78,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,686 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

