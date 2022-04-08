National Bank of Canada FI Invests $87,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

BATS EFG opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

