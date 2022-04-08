National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $80,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 312,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

