National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $83,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

