National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $93,000 Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.