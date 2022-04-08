National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,818,000 after buying an additional 445,437 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

