National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDHQ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

