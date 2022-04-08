National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 802 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

