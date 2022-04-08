National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 486.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 211,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

SWIR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $645.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

