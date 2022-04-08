National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 4,232 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.