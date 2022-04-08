National Bank of Canada FI Takes $85,000 Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

