National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

