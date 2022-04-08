National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

