National Bankshares Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.25

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

